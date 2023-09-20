An all-female Hanover Park neighbourhood watch has received a much-needed boost thanks to a generous donation from councillor Zahid Badroodien. The excited patrollers of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch will now take to the streets with new bikes, lights and first-aid kits.

The group of popular aunties from Ward 48 were all smiles, saying the nuwe equipment will make a difference in their daily patrols. “The donation comes from a R100 000 of the ward allocation funds that was set aside to boost the efforts of registered neighbourhood watches in Ward 48,” Badroodien said. “The donation consists of bicycles, floodlights, first-aid kits, whistles and other items to assist patrollers as they volunteer each day to keep our community safe.

“One day I was sitting in my office and there was a shooting between the court and Cowboy Town and as I peeked through my window, I saw people like Aunty Connie [Constance Dirk] and Aunty Sadeeka [Sadeeka Valentine] running towards the gunfire to protect children and make sure there are no injuries.” Sadeeka, who is the chairperson of the neighbourhood watch, says they are grateful to Badroodien for helping them. “Right now we walk all over Hanover Park; we need to help and we are often the first people on the scene,” she explained.