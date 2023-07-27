As Hanover Park gang wars rage on, cops are on the hunt for the suspects who shot and killed a 32-year-old man in the area on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, community safety structures are calling on more effective government resources to fight crime.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday evening at about 8.30pm in Athwood Road, Hanover Park, where a 32-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “According to reports, Philippi police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled and are yet to be arrested.”

Twigg says a murder case was registered for investigation. Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Ebrahiem Abrahams says Hanover Park is getting worse despite expensive resources being rolled out in the area. “There have been no changes and the government is playing hide and seek with the people,” Ebrahiem explains.

CPF REP: Abrahams. File photo “The Shot Spotter doesn’t do anything for the community, 20 people can monitor the area; the millions wasted on the project could be invested in the detectives unit.” Abrahams says several mense were shot in the last 30 days: “No one was arrested for the shootings. People are arrested and released and on the same day they shoot someone. “The gun that was used in a shooting is confiscated, then the same gun shoots someone.

“Who is prepared to go to court as a witness? “We need more detectives because we have too few of them in Philippi,” he adds. “The police station is locked at night, sometimes the police don’t come out, I think they are scared because they could also be shot.”