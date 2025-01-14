FORTUNATE Hanover Park laaities are all set for the new school year thanks to a group of aunties who raised funds for stationery kits. Eager youngsters lined up this week as they received their new school kits from the group of hard-working aunties who tirelessly gathered donations to help sukkelling school children.

The project, run by volunteers from the Little Teen Titans NPO, equipped the learners with basic items to fill their school bags for the first day. The NPO, which was formed by mom Alverina van Wyk, has been operating in Hanover Park for several years, addressing various social problems, forming the first free daycare centre in Hanover Park to assist sukkelling parents. Over the festive holidays, the volunteers hosted a Christmas bash for children from the Bonnytoun informal settlement.

Alverina explains: “During this time we worked hard to get donations for the back to school drive. In Hanover Park, many of the children are being raised by their grandparents due to absent parents who are either on drugs or affected by other social ills. Alverina explains: “We reached out to households where we know the grandparents are sukkelling to already raise children with their pensions to assist. In total, 70 children received stationery packs.”