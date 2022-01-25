A group of youngsters from Hanover Park are rolling up their sleeves and working hard as they prepare warm meals for sukkeling families in their community.

The group of 20 children aged between 10 and 18 fed over 500 residents last week with the help of the Mothers Who Care organisation.

Adeebah Ariefdien Sha says the community buzzed with excitement as the laaities met near Solent Court to hand out the food parcels after spending a day in the kitchen.

Mothers Who Care started about five years ago as an outreach programme to destitute and elderly residents in Hanover Park but over the years, the organisation has grown and the moms have started hosting life skills classes for youth.

OUTREACH: Volunteers and mentors

“We have a group of 20 boys and girls aged between 10 and 18 that we help mentor.

“This week we incorporated the youngsters and got them into the kitchen.”

She says the youngsters cooked up a storm as they prepared two pots of curry and dahl.

“They were very excited and we taught them how to make a meal from scratch.

COOKING UP A STORM: The kids

“We wanted to teach them how to be self-reliant.”

Due to the national lockdown, Adeeba says many donors have been unable to assist them and they are sukkeling to keep the feeding scheme running.

“Many of the stalletjie owners who gave us vegetables were hit hard and cannot always help,” she says.

“We are appealing to anyone who is able to assist to come forward.”

To help, call Adeeba on 082 255 7062.

