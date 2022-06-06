Gang rivals have promised to stop shooting each other in Cowboy Town in Hanover Park. The leaders of the Ghetto Kids and Park Kids met on Sunday in a meeting facilitated by Pagad G-Force and residents.

This was a follow-up on last week’s peace march which was attended by about 400 people. The gangs have been embroiled in a bloody turf war. Community leader Moulana Tohaa Rodrigues says: “During the week we went to see the leaders of the rival gangs and they agreed that they would make peace.

“And yesterday was the final day for the leaders to get together and make peace and they don’t owe Pagad or me the peace, but to the community. “And it was not a behind-closed-doors meeting but it was in the open and they declared peace. “Everything went positive and they have agreed to every request and this is the start of the new beginning and we are going to the other gangs in the area.”

FRESH START: Moulana Tohaa Pagad G-Force said following the march there were no shootings in the area for five days. However on Saturday, a 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded. “The girl was hit by a stray bullet in the leg, she will be fine and she has not reported the case.

“The incident didn’t happen in the area which we focused on,” Moulana Tohaa explained. Police said they had no record of the incident. Pagad G-force spokesman Nazeem Davids says they will be keeping a close eye on Hanover Park.