Hundreds of hanging libraries have been popping up at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across South Africa, in an effort to create greater accessibility to books and foster a culture of reading among children. The hanging library is an initiative of Biblionef South Africa and Ikamva Design, the social arm of Ikamva Labantu.

The project aimed to address the scarcity of books and educational materials in various languages, and has donated 8 325 books, 2 188 educational toys, and supported 352 ECD centres. GROWING: Hundreds of hanging libraries are popping up Biblionef SA aims to make books available for all laaities aged 3-18 in all official languages. Biblionef SA managing director Sunitha Amod said the project was extended into 2023 where the organisation works with self-employed seamstresses Audrey Morkel from Bonteheuwel and Beauty Mavuso from Khayelitsha.

SEAMSTRESS: Audrey Morkel In 2022, 130 hanging libraries were placed at ECD centres and in 2023, this number increased to 261 hanging libraries at ECD centres across SA. Sunitha said Biblionef SA was in the process of confirming another order of 100 hanging libraries, which will be distributed to 100 ECD sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo early in the new year. SEAMSTRESS: Beauty Mavuso Sunitha says: “In a rapidly advancing technological era, it is vital to emphasise and encourage a positive reading environment for children. Nurturing a passion for reading equips them to develop curiosity, critical thinking skills and a commitment to lifelong learning.”