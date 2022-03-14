The Langa Community Policing Forum is using smart ways to get people to clean up their township.

Alfred Magwaca says they are offering residents 5 gigs of data when they join and free wifi installations at home if they stick to it.

“The initiative was started by the company called TooMuchWifi. We started it three weeks ago. Every Tuesday we go out and clean the area,” he says.

“This is to develop a mutually supporting relationship, clean up Langa, have a few trips to Table Mountain and earn free internet.

LITTER-FREE GOAL: Alfred Magwaca. Picture supplied

“Participants will earn R50 of rewards credit for each clean up you do.

“Anyone who participates in four of the next five clean ups will earn a free internet installation from TooMuchWifi at their home sponsored by the TooMuchFoundation to thank them for their effort.

“They will still have to pay for the service, but they’ll be able to apply any social rewards credit for their efforts.”

NEAT: Langa Community Policing Forum initiative

Alfred says the group clears illegal dump sites and cleans streets armed with brooms and forks and spades.

They are also looking to work on Saturdays to include people working during the week.

“Our future clean ups will be in Langa – and we’ll have an award ceremony for anyone that has participated in our efforts. We want the people to keep up the momentum.

“We can only accommodate up to 12 people and we don’t only clean up in Langa but other areas like Deer Park. We want to keep Langa crime-free and also litter-free,” he adds.

“I am happy to see that people are participating in this project and hopefully the five gigs data that we give them will encourage more people to come and assist.”

