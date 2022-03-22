A former boxer is hoping to knock some discipline into the youth of Manenberg when he re-opens his boxing gym next month.

Gordon “Lightfoot” Adams, 64, said he had to close his club, Innie Tjatjies, due to the lockdown and is now looking to restart the lessons at school halls from April 27.

“When Covid came, we could not continue with the classes anymore but I want to start it up again because the children need to learn discipline and that is what boxing teaches you,” he says.

“If it was not for boxing, then I would be a different person today, it really saved my life and I want to pass those lessons on to the youngsters who really need help.

DETERMINED: Gordon ‘Lightfoot’ Adams, 64

“The problem we have now is that there are so many shootings taking place, so I am hoping to start at Silverstream High on April 27 or 28, but we have to see how things are in the area first.

“So far we have 20 children, boys and girls, all signed up and we hope for more soon, plus they will sign indemnity forms so everything will be done safely.

“There are mostly primary school children that signed up but I am hoping more high school children join because they are the ones who can lead the way for the others.”

Taking up boxing at the age of 17, Lightfoot had nine professional fights during the Apartheid era as both a lightweight and junior welterweight with four wins and five losses.

BOXING SAVED ME: Young Gordon

“I fought all over the country and Transkei, while my nickname was given to me by my first coach who said I was light on my feet,” he says.

“My last fight was in 1986 and since then I have been teaching children and I opened my school in Manenberg six years ago.”

By helping the children in the area learn about boxing, the Manenberg resident is hoping it can be a catalyst for change and help them choose the ring over guns or drugs.

If you would like to assist, contact Adams on 072 5453 037.

[email protected]