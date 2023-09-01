A Blackheath family is dik bedonnerd with the management of Soneike High School after their son was sent home over his fader haircut. While the popular hairstyle is worn by thousands of school boys across the Cape Flats, the family of Jaytee du Toit claim they have been in a three-year hair battle with his school, despite the fact that the 18-year-old suffers from a medical condition.

The Grade 12 pupil’s angry ouma said that despite the school being given records from a plastic surgeon at Tygerberg Hospital recommending that Jaytee grow his hair out, he was sent home from skool this week. DISPUTE: Soneike High School Cheryl, 57, said the teen was in a car accident as a toddler and suffered head injuries. “Due to the scarring on his head and the condition, he gets headaches when his head is exposed to the sun. We gave them the medical records, which they lost, and on Monday I got a letter saying he is in violation of the school’s code of conduct because of his hair,” she explained.

“The next day when he arrived, one of the coaches shouted at him to leave the school grounds and I lodged a complaint.” Jaytee subsequently missed a school photograph, and an exam paper, Cheryl added. “I went to the circuit manager and he took the matter up and they said we must cut it just a little shorter. Now this is basically a fader with longer hair on the top to protect his scalp because of his condition.”

Cheryl said the school wants Jaytee to have a No.2 cut, but he currently has a No.4. HAS MEDICAL CONDITION: Matric Jaytee du Toit, 18. PICTURES: SUPPLIED However, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton has denied the teen was chased away from school, and that his fader isn’t a problem. “The issue is not a fader haircut. The learner did not adhere to the school’s Code of Conduct or the concession that the school made for him in terms of the length of his hair,” she added.

Merton confirmed that the WCED were aware of Jaytee’s medical condition, adding that in an agreement, Cheryl said she would cut the laaitie’s hair so he can return to school. WCED comment: Merton Cheryl was left with no choice but to comply: “I will only be cutting it a little bit because when he gets headaches and gets sick, it affects his ability to learn. “What can I do other than to agree to this because the child must go to school, he is in matric.