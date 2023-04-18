The heartbroken father of the three-year-old Kraaifontein boy, who was allegedly hacked to death by an axe-wielding man, broke down on Monday during a visit by Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Little Olunje Bolisi was killed shortly after midnight on Sunday morning allegedly by a man who had been like a grandfather to him.

Neighbours alleged that the man had told them he was being attacked by a tokoloshe and was defending himself when he allegedly struck the boy with an axe and spade and tossed his body out the door. The neighbours said they were alerted by the man’s screaming and were shocked to find the little boy’s bloody body outside the shack in Wallacedene. Olunje’s dad Simlinde Phikwa, 33, sat across from Cele in a hokkie at the Covid squatter camp, describing what he had seen the day he returned home from the Eastern Cape.

More on this Tot killed in ‘tokoloshe’ ritual: Neighbour describes scene before man bust

HARTSEER: Dad Simlinde Phikwa. Picture Solly Lottering The heartache and anger visible in his eyes, the father frantically moved his hands while talking. After the meeting, Phikwa told Daily Voice: “I was shocked, and heartbroken when I heard what happened. I couldn’t accept it.” The dad of four said community members called him and he initially thought his second youngest was missing.

“They told me he is gone, so I walked to the other side of Covid to look for him. “His mommy left him with a lady who is like his grandma because she had to go to a funeral (in the Eastern Cape). “She trusted the lady because it wouldn’t be the first time she leaves the kids there, so I didn't think anything bad when they said he was gone.”

Phikwa said when he got to the ouma, she explained that she had been walking with Olunje on her back when she was stopped by her ex-husband. INSPECT: Cops at the shack in Wallacedene. He offered to carry the boy and the two then went home to drink a bottle of Gordon’s Gin. When they woke up, the ouma allegedly explained, she went to the police station to report another one of her ex-berks who had been at her address violating a protection order.

Phikwa says: “The grandma said when she came back, the ex-hubby and Olunje was gone, and people started accusing her and the ex of killing Olunje. “There were blood stains inside and outside the house of the ex-husband.” A neighbour of the suspect, who has since been arrested, says the man told them he was disorientated when he woke up and confused when he saw the child.

“He thought it was a tokoloshe in his home. He grabbed the child by the leg and hit him with an axe and spade. “When he realised what he had done he tried to hang himself with his belt but the police stopped him in time.” Cele was leading a SAPS delegation to visit two Cape Town communities that have been left reeling from recent crime incidents.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. In an unrelated incident, two gunmen forced their way into the Showers of Blessings Christian Zion Church in Khayelitsha on Easter Sunday, where about 20 women and children had spent the night. They sexually assaulted two women before taking off with people’s cellphones and money. Cele said Olunje’s mother couldn’t be at the meeting because she didn’t have travelling money.

“I am emotionally tired. Today we visited three places, each for a different case but all involving children,” said the minister. “The first the rape of a 13-year-old girl, the second stop was where a church congregation was held up by two gunmen. “I listened to how a mother and her daughter were stripped naked and had to stand in front of everyone.

“As they were telling the story I asked them to stop, because it was a lot. “Now we are here where an almost three-year-old boy died in the hands of trusted people.” Cele said he was too heartbroken to repeat what the father had told him but confirmed that arrests were made in all the above cases.