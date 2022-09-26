The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality are appealing to the public to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline after a woman died following a shark attack. Beaches have been closed in Plett after the 39-year-old vrou from Cape Town died in the attack at Plettenberg Bay’s Central Beach on Sunday, IOL reports.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the NSRI and police responded to the incident at 7:53am. Lambinon said a sea rescue craft was launched and the body of the woman was recovered from the water and taken onto the beach. According to a Knysna Plett Herald report, this incident happened less than three months after another fatal shark attack at Sanctuary Beach.