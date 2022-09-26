The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality are appealing to the public to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline after a woman died following a shark attack.
Beaches have been closed in Plett after the 39-year-old vrou from Cape Town died in the attack at Plettenberg Bay’s Central Beach on Sunday, IOL reports.
According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the NSRI and police responded to the incident at 7:53am.
Lambinon said a sea rescue craft was launched and the body of the woman was recovered from the water and taken onto the beach.
According to a Knysna Plett Herald report, this incident happened less than three months after another fatal shark attack at Sanctuary Beach.
According to Bitou communications officer Andile Namntu: “Bitou Council, in May, approved research on a shark barrier for Central Beach. This study will go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks.
“There seems to be more shark activities on our beaches. This is very unusual when compared with previous years. Bitou Municipality has also established a shark committee to work with experienced private sector personnel to assist.”
An inquest docket has been opened.