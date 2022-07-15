Mitchells Plain teen Tatum Daniels has done her family and community proud after returning from the Land of the Pharaohs on Wednesday with a silver medal as part of team South Africa at the African Championship Artistic Gymnastics. The 14-year-old represented Mzansi at the event where she excelled in the bar and floor competitions to help her team within 0.6 points from champions Egypt.

“I competed in the bar competition where I scored 9.9 out of 11 and in the floor competition I got 10.9 out of 12. It was really a great experience for me because I got a lot of experience while the rest of my team also did very well,” the excited young girl says. While it was the first time Tatum represented her country, the Eastridge teen is aiming for the Olympics. “When I was there, I just felt like I belonged and I was hardly nervous because everything just felt right,” she says.

“I have been chosen to take part in the Olympic Hope competition in the Czech Republic but in two weeks’ time, I will also compete in the District Championships here in Cape Town. “The competition in the Czech Republic will be a chance for me to compete with other talented people in my sport and if I do well, then I am closer to my dream of representing South Africa at the Olympics one day.” AWESOME: Team SA got second place in Egypt Tatum and her family were also grateful to the Daily Voice for giving exposure to her trip in March, asking people to help raise funds for her.