Despite only taking part in gymnastics for less than a year, six-year-old Zeva Adams has excelled in the sport and now needs funds to travel to Pretoria for a national competition next month. Her mother Alvona Adams says the meisie is mal about gymnastics and despite her short time competing, she has already won an impressive number of medals.

“For a long time, Zeva was saying she wants to do gymnastics while she would always be doing the splits or handstands against the wall. We eventually got her into the classes at Cedar High and since then, she has competed both in singles and team events. RISING STAR: Little Zeva Adams from Rocklands. Supplied So far she won two golds and a silver in singles while in teams she got two gold medals. She takes part in floor gymnastics which is her favourite event.” The Rocklands mother adds that when Zeva competes, it is like she is in her element and is totally focused on taking home the gold.

“My mother used to do gymnastics when she was younger and she will always tell Zeva stories about it, so I think that is where she might have fell in love with the sport. We are very proud of her and are doing all we can to get her on the trip to Pretoria to take part in the South African Gym Games.” PROUD: Zeva with her parents Alvona and Warren In order to raise R10 000, Alvona and husband Warren says the family has held raffles and so far, has R4 000 to contribute. Zeva’s hele family are her biggest fans. “Through friends of mine that have local businesses, we had raffles for beauty treatments, manicures and hair-styling,” Alvona adds.