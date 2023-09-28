A Zone Fitness employee alleges that he was dismissed for reporting his manager who called him a “hotnot”. John Brady, 31, who worked as a consultant at the gym in Parow, claims that manager Garth Hughes racially abused him on September 11.

John says he was alone with Garth in his office when he used the racial slur. “He called me a hotnot in his office, the staff heard but they were afraid to testify for fear of losing their jobs,” he said. ‘WORKED OUT OF THE COMPANY’: John Brady, 3. Picture Garth was arrested and released on bail after he was charged with crimen injuria in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. “The mentioned case number is a crimen injuria case registered at Parow SAPS for investigation. No arrest as yet, investigations continue,” he said. However, John says when Zone Fitness found out about the case, he was worked out the company.

“When the company found out about the case, they suspended me for no reason. He is out on bail but returned to work because the directors of the company are protecting him.” OUT ON BAIL: Gym manager Garth Hughes. Picture supplied John claims that on September 13, he appeared for a disciplinary hearing for speaking out about racism in the workplace, and was dismissed on Wednesday. “I am upset and disappointed in Zone Fitness Clubs’ directors for supporting racism,” he fumed.

Santie de Kock, national brand manager for Zone Fitness Clubs says that John’s “evidence” never materialised during their investigation. “We were unable to substantiate the allegations due to a lack of supporting evidence. As a result, the case was concluded and closed. “Mr Garth Hughes has been an integral part of Zone Fitness Clubs for 12 years, serving not only as a manager but also as a source of motivation and mentorship to many,” she explained.

Zone Fitness’s policy claims to have a zero tolerance towards any form of physical or verbal aggression, including racial slurs, from both their staff and members. De Kock added:“Our investigation was unable to uncover any evidence supporting Mr Brady’s claims regarding the incident in August. His dismissal in September was entirely unrelated to this matter.” Meanwhile, John says that he has already taken the next step by reporting the matter to the CCMA.