Grassy Park police are looking for information regarding the death of a 31-year-old man who was found lying on a field near a local school after an apparent fight. Residents told the Daily Voice the man, who was known to them, was shot after an altercation with another man in Gold Street near Fairmount High School.

A 39-year-old male resident said: “He was an alleged gangster and they say he was arguing with another guy there on the field when they shot him in the head a paar times. “I heard the shots go off and when I asked around the next day, so they said he was shot after an argument broke out, about what I do not know.” Following the shooting, the resident said police were called to the scene, but the shooters were long gone by the time community members looked outside.

“The people living close by say they heard people talking but after they heard the shots, all they saw was him lying there on the field. “People came out after a tydjie and then they saw it was him, but he was gone by that time.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a murder case has been opened, while Grassy Park police are continuing their investigation.