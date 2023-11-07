Veterinarians across Cape Town have responded to horrific Guy Fawkes incidents which have left several animals injured. A cat was left with deep cuts on its body after being caught in barbed wire, while another was placed inside a bag filled with firecrackers.

And in a separate incident, a dog had to be euthanised after being trapped on a fence. Allan Perrins of the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) in Philippi says the cat was caught in barbed wire after trying to flee the firecrackers in Kuils River. Perrins says: “One of the cats has extensive deep lacerations over more than 50 percent of her body after attempting to jump a high wall and getting stuck in barbed razor wire. Her prognosis is guarded.”

In a separate case in Mandalay, a male stray cat was rescued by a member of the public who had witnessed it being placed inside a bag filled with crackers by children. Fortunately, the animal escaped without any injuries. In a third incident in Mitchells Plain, a dog sustained injuries to its mouth and is in a serious but stable condition.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s communications officer Belinda Abraham said a dog was caught on a fence and had to be euthanised. She explains: “By midnight, we had fielded an additional 21 calls concerning injured and trapped animals, including a crow, a hadeda, a horse, a fallen fledgling bird, a cat stranded atop a pole, and two separate incidents involving dogs entangled in or caught on fencing. “Tragically, one of the dogs had sustained such severe injuries that it had to be euthanised upon admission.