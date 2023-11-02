The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is calling on Capetonians to rethink celebrating Guy Fawkes this weekend. Guy Fawkes Day is celebrated annually on November 5, involving bonfires and fireworks displays.

The day has its origins in the United Kingdom where it commemorates the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605. According to the SPCA, this day no longer has relevance to South Africa and doesn’t celebrate our diverse and inclusive culture. HARMFUL SHOW: Mense enjoying fireworks. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Spokesperson Belinda Abraham says: “It’s confusing as to why it is still celebrated. Fireworks are discriminatory in their victim choices, traumatising and injuring children, pets and wild animals and impacting negatively on environmental health.”

The sound from fireworks can be heard seven times louder by animals, causing extreme stress for pets, wild animals and birds. Abraham said animals become disorientated, run onto highways, fly into buildings, or hide in obstacles like pipes or drains and even abandon their nests, leaving their offspring to suffer and die. Pets will run in blind panic through glass doors and even into oncoming traffic and those that find a hiding place will likely not find their way back home again. Abraham adds: “The absolute terror animals experience from loud bangs is a very real threat for them, it is extremely cruel and incredibly selfish.”