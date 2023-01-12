Police have arrested two suspects on charges relating to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the unlawful possession of ammunition in Mitchells Plain, reports IOL. Efforts to fight the spread of illegal firearms in the Mitchells Plain area have resulted in the discovery of firearms and ammunition as well as the arrest of the two suspects.

According to the police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk, members attached to the anti-economic crime team followed up on information that firearms and ammunition were being stored at premises in Cathedral Street, Tafelsig West and in Mitchells Plain. “They immediately operationalised the information and searched the mentioned address. “While searching the premises they found a firearm without a serial number and eight rounds of ammunition, and a 43-year-old woman was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated matter, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a man on Monday at 5.45pm after they followed up on information about a suspect in possession of a firearm in Bisley Street, Beacon Valley. “The members spotted the suspect, who ran into the yard and disposed of an object in the dustbin and ran into the house. “They swiftly apprehended the suspect and took him back to the dustbin, where they found a firearm and the suspect was arrested,” Van Wyk added.