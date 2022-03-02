A Manenberg family is mourning the loss of their 18-year-old son who was shot and killed while walking from a huiswinkel on Monday night.

Residents say Venanzieo Stober was gunned down between Irvine and Jordan Road by three armed men who were dropped off by a black bakkie.

According to a family member, who did not want to be named for fear of being targeted: “Venanzieo was at home the whole day and was making jokes and then at 9.30pm, he and his girlfriend left here to look for a mechanic that was at their house last week.

“When they were walking, his girlfriend wanted to go to the shop but Venanzieo wanted to find the mechanic guy so he walked alone.

“When he did not get the mechanic, he went to the shop in Irvine for an entjie but when he was walking down the lane, three guys got out a black bakkie and they just started shooting.

“They shot 13 rounds on the scene and nine went into Venanzieo.”

TRAGIC: Venanzieo, 18. Picture supplied

He said a woman who was walking with a young child nearby was able to escape unharmed with her child.

“It was definitely a case of Venanzieo being at the wrong place at the wrong time, he was completely innocent and his family are members of the neighbourhood watch.

“Here in the area, the Americans and the Fancy Boys are fighting for turf and there where Venanzieo was shot is the Americans area.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting and says no arrests have been made.

[email protected]