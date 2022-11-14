Two children were shot and injured as they ran away from a hail of bullets in Beacon Valley. The families say they now fear for their lives after the laaities were attacked on Friday in Muurbal Street.

A six-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were playing outside when unknown gunmen fired bullets randomly. “I was at work when I received a phone call about my daughter’s shooting. It was around 4pm, so I went to the hospital and found her with the nurses,” the little girl’s 30-year-old mom explains. “She had already been bandaged up when I arrived so I didn’t see how bad the wound was.”

She says her child and other kids were playing when the shooting happened. SHOOTING SCENE: Muurbal Street in Beacon Valley. Picture: Mandilakhe Tswete “She was with other children on one side of the road and when the shots went off she ran to the other side, and that is when she was shot in the foot,” the ma explains. “The boy was shot in the thigh, he is still in hospital and my daughter came back the same day.”

The worried mom says she never thought her daughter would be injured like this. “She obviously wasn’t the target. All she did was play with her friends and then people came to shoot. “We always think that our children are safe when they are playing with their friends and there are adults watching them, until someone comes and shoots,” she adds.

“This place was quiet, there had been no shooting for a few weeks now.” EVIDENCE: Meisie’s bullet-holed skoen. Picture: Mandilakhe Tswete Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says Mitchells Plain cops are investigating two counts of attempted murder. “According to reports, members received a complaint of the shooting incident at the mentioned address, and on arrival they found the two minors, a girl aged six and a boy aged nine, shot and injured.