The community of Silvertown in Athlone have been left shocked and heartbroken after two men were shot and killed at a house in Olympic Crescent.

Residents say Jerome Caeser, 29, and Cedric Sauls, 22, were lamming in the yard when unknown men walked up and fired multiple shots which killed the pair just before 10pm.

A 33-year-old female resident said: “I was inside my house when I heard the shots, but I did not go outside because I was scared I might get shot.

“When I came outside, I saw Cedric was lying near the front and Jerome was closer to the gate.

“They were shot as they were coming out of the yard, Jerome was sieke seeing Cedric off.

“Jerome owned the house where the shooting happened and there are about four Wendy houses in the yard and people rent inside so there are a lot of people living there.

“Jerome and Cedric always lammed together and they were naughty but were not gangsters.

“They would maybe smoke drugs or whatever but they never caught on any nonsense and everybody here knew them because they were always together.”

The resident added Cedric had recently converted to Islam and his janaazah was held yesterday.

His heartbroken sister was unable to speak.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting took place and police are investigating a case of double murder.

“Two males aged 22 and 29 were shot and killed in Olympic Crescent in Athlone on Thursday night at 9.50pm.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene while the two men were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” he said.

[email protected]