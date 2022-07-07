Shoppers were left traumatised after brazen gunmen robbed the Shoprite in Charlesville Mall yesterday morning. This happened just one day after a doctor’s surgery was also held up and the suspects ran into the mall.

A hawker outside the shopping centre says: “It was really shocking to have two similar incidents in less than 24 hours. “On Tuesday people were running around as the robbers went into the mall to run away from the police. “This mall is not safe. Thank goodness no one was injured in both incidents.”

The Shoprite Media Team confirmed the robbery occurred at the store shortly after opening yesterday morning. “No one was seriously injured during the robbery and trauma counselling has been arranged for those involved. “We denounce acts of crime committed against our stores, which ultimately puts the safety of our customers and employees at risk,” the supermarket chain says.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the Bishop Lavis Vispol members attended to a complaint at the shopping mall at around 8.10am. “According to reports, three male suspects robbed a grocery chain store at gunpoint and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. “The suspects are unknown at this stage, police are investigating a business robbery case.”