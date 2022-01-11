The Forest Heights community has been left devastated by the death of a 45-year-old father who was shot in his home on Sunday night.

According to residents, Ashraf “Assie” Andrew was attacked in his Albania Street home at 8.20pm by three men who were looking for a drug dealer they thought lived in the house.

Leandro Koopman, an 18-year-old neighbour, says: “They were first standing by a nearby house and were talking to each other and then two of them went into Uncle Assie’s house before the other bra also went in and they were there for a tydjie before we heard the shots and then we saw them walking out again.

“They went in looking for a guy selling drugs, but nobody who lives there does anything like that and Uncle Assie was known to everybody here in the area as a lekker bra who would greet everybody.

SCENE: The 45-year-old killed in his Forest Heights home. Picture supplied

“He was shot in the house by one of the guys near his bedroom, so they must have been arguing or something because the one door is damaged.

“When they went in, nobody thought anything bad was going to happen because there were children playing outside at that time.

“There is another uncle who has a room there and he has a big Rottweiler but the dog was in the yard. People just heard it barking and that is when they went to look inside the house after the three guys left.”

According to the teen, the three men walked towards the corner of the street where they got into a car and drove away.

“Uncle Assie has a son but he does not deal in drugs and he is not a gangster, so I do not why those ouens came to his house looking for drugs. After the shooting, the family left the house and they must still come back.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival at the scene, Kleinvlei police found an unknown male who sustained a gunshot wound to his face.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel while the unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested.”

