Brazen skelms attacked a tavern in Kraaifontein during load shedding, making off with thousands of rands. According to sources, local taxi owners kept their earnings at the tavern situated in Mabindisa Street, Bloekombos.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no arrests were made yet. “The circumstances surrounding a business robbery which was perpetrated at a business premises in Mabindisa Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Tuesday at about 12.48pm are under investigation. “According to reports, unknown suspects entered the premises and threatened the owner and clients with a firearm.

“The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and two cellular telephones. “Kraaifontein Police registered a business robbery case for investigation.” A neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, explains: “It was a whole of skelms that came to rob that place.

“They came walking up the cul du sac with guns and all of us stayed inside fearing they would see us. “Masizame Liquors is located right in the corner, close to the taxi rank on Old Paarl Road. “At about 10am we had load shedding and the robbers came before the power went back on.

“We think they timed it because the security cameras of the tavern mos work with electricity. “We did not see their get-away car. “This is a quiet tavern usually and we didn't expect this. The police arrived quickly though.”