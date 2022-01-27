Skollies shot and killed a Somali man while another was rushed to hospital.

The pair were delivering bread in Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East on Tuesday around 11.50am.

The deceased was shot in the head and back as he was trying to escape the gunmen.

The other victim was hit in the back but he managed to escape the hail of bullets.

A resident says: “The men were here to deliver bread as they usually do when the armed suspects came and started shooting at them.

“The guy who died was trying to run into someone’s yard when he fell.

“They both left the car unattended, I’m not sure what was taken.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk has confirmed that they are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

“According to reports on Tuesday, at 11.50am Philippi East SAPS received a complaint of a shooting incident in Sheffield Road, Philippi East.

“When they arrived at the scene,they found the body of a 31-year-old deceased.

“The deceased was on the pavement and had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and head.”

He adds that they found out that there was another man who was also shot but he had been transported to the nearest hospital.

“The victims were apparently delivering bread at a shop when they were attacked by unknown men.

“Suspects fled in an unknown direction.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

