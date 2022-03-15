The three men accused of shooting two-year-old Kayden Jefferys told the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Monday that they will be opting for private lawyers.

William Kraai, 22, Bradley Baartman, 23, and Shameem Isaacs, 37, said they’ve appointed their own attorneys instead of using Legal Aid.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said: “They are charged with the attempted murder of Kayden Jeffries.

“Their case has been postponed until 23 March 2022 for bail application.

“They appointed a private attorney.”

The trio were arrested on February 27, the day after the tot was shot five times – in the neck and chest and three other places in his body.

Kayden was playing outside his Paulsberg Street home when the armed suspects randomly opened fire.

An eyewitness said the three gangsters shot in the direction of young girls who were sitting on the pavement while children were playing.

“The first shot went off so we got the chance to run and they continued shooting.”

She explained that they only saw afterwards that the toddler had been shot.

“The blood was oozing out of the neck, we didn’t know about the other bullet wounds.

“His mom put pressure on the wound, at the time the child was unresponsive, he was not even crying, and his eyes were rolled to the back.

“Someone came and rushed him to the day clinic where he was transferred to Red Cross Hospital.”

Kayden was released from hospital last Monday even though he still has three bullets lodged in his body, which might never be removed.

His dad said the tot was doing fine: “He plays around the house, I am feeling really good about his health.”

