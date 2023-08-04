A Hanover Park man is lucky to be alive after he was shot at 15 times while sitting eating outside his home. In a bizarre twist, the gunmen had to spat from the scene on foot after they drove their getaway car into an electric pole, which burst into flames.

Waleed Basardien, 23, from Donegal Court, was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he was hit several times in a hail of bullets. His brother Ebrahim claimed they waited three hours for an ambulance to arrive. “He is in hospital, not in the intensive care unit (ICU, but we are unsure of his progress. We are waiting for feedback,” he said.

“We were in the house when the incident took place. We didn’t even know that he was shot. They shot at him about 15 times – in the leg, in the arm and another one in the elbow. This is the second time he got shot. MAN SHOT IN : Hanover Pak “The first time they shot him in the stomach at the age of 20, he was in critical condition and spent six months in hospital. Those shooters also got away. “Only Waleed will know who shot him because the people who saw are scared to speak up because they will kill the witness. He is not a gangster nor does he talk to gangsters, but he smokes,” Ebrahim added.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said the shooting took place around 7.30pm, and that the shooters drove against the electricity pole before their vehicle caught alight. They struggled to get out and started shooting again. She said the gunmen ran across a nearby veldjie. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed an attempted murder case was registered for investigation.