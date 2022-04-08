A gunman for the Fancy Boys gang in Manenberg will spend the next 12 years in the mang after he was sentenced at the Wynberg Regional Court.

Loud cheers were heard at Manenberg Police Station as officers applauded Sergeant Kholiswa Bonongo for securing the sentence for Shukry Jassiem, 27.

Station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, says Jassiem was sentenced a year after he was busted trying to hide a gun from cops.

“On 15 March 2021 at 10.30 am Manenberg detectives were busy with investigation when they saw Shukry Jassiem, a known high flyer, as they approached him he started to run.

The team gave chase and managed to corner the suspect in Gonubie street, where the suspect threw the firearm down. The firearm was recovered with five live rounds.”

APPLAUDED: Bonongo. Picture supplied

He says as cops arrested Jassiem a large crowd gathered and threatened to attack cops if the gunman was not released.

“They calmly arrested him and took him away. He went on trial at the Wynberg Regional Court and was found guilty on 30 March and sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment, for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

Zama says at the time of his arrest Jassiem was out on parole for another gun case.

“We are happy that there is one less gunman on the streets.”

