Gatvol Seawinds residents have been praised for taking criminals to task after they piemped them to cops. This comes after police successfully recovered a 9mm gun that was used by a skurk to shoot at them in St Stephens Road on Tuesday.

According to a source, community members guided the cops to the house where the shooter jumped over a wall and had discarded the gun. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg explained that Muizenberg police came under attack from the thug after following up on a tip-off that he had a gun. He said attempted murder cases have been registered.

“We can confirm that a 9mm pistol was recovered. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. No injuries were reported but the windscreen of the police vehicle was damaged,” Twigg added. Community activist Lucinda Evans is extremely proud of the Seawinds community. “This is what we need, the solution lies with all of us. It is good that this is happening,” she added.

Evans also appealed to the community to look out for skelms damaging electricity substations. “We all need to take pride in our communities like the people in Seawinds did,” she said. PROUD: Lucinda Evans MEC for Policing Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, added: “I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the