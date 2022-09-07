Belhar residents were shocked on Tuesday morning when a male dressed in school clothes shot and killed a 24-year-old man in a busy road. A 35-year-old male resident told the Daily Voice that Ibrahiem “Iebie” Andrews, an alleged member of the Junior Mafias Gang, was shot and killed just before 8am in Roodezandt Street by a man wearing a school uniform that the community believes was a disguise.

It’s suspected that the hit was in retaliation for a previous shooting on Monday night. “The shooter was wearing a white shirt and grey pants, no jacket or anything to say what school he was from but they shot Iebie in the stomach,” the resident says. “When the shooting happened the shooter still shouted to Iebie, jy jou Mafia,’ before he shot him.

“It happened right across from the high school there on Batavia Way (Perseverance Secondary School).” The resident adds: “Iebie was a known member of the Mafia gang and his family sold beers from their home in Helshoogte Road.” When the Daily Voice attempted to speak to the family, they refused to comment.