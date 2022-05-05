Four people including a police officer were wounded during a shootout when skelms tried to rob the post office at the City Centre shopping mall in Eerste River on Tuesday. Two suspects were arrested with cash minutes after the dramatic heist.

The men reportedly entered the post office and demanded cash after a SBV cash-in-transit vehicle had made a drop-off. A witness says while people queued outside the post office for their R350 grants, a car pulled up. “There were two people who ran into the post office. I was outside when I heard gunshots.

“Then people started screaming and ran out of the building,” he says. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Kleinvlei Crime Prevention Unit responded to a complaint of a business robbery just before 1pm. When officers arrived, a shootout ensued between the robbers and the police.

“Two men, aged 76 and 40, a female aged 40 plus, and a 30-year-old police constable sustained gunshot wounds. The four victims were all transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment,” he said. SCENE: Medics tend to patients. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “Two males, aged 21, have since been arrested and detained when found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money, moments after the business robbery in Eerste River. “Once charged, the duo are expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charges.”

Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson, said: “ER24 arrived at 1.10pm to find the local authorities and security forces already in attendance. On scene, medics were led into the shopping centre to the patients. “Medics assessed the patients and found that a male security guard was in a serious condition, having sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh, while a man and woman had each sustained a gunshot wound to their foot. “The patients were treated, and the seriously injured man was provided with pain relief medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.