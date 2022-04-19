A ruthless skollie, who tried to kill a Grassy Park cop, will make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today on attempted murder charges.

Cops say the brave sergeant is lucky to be alive as the gun jammed as the Retreat gangster took aim at the officer’s head as he lay helpless on the ground.

The same sergeant was attacked by a pit bull last month while chasing after another skollie in Lotus River.

Acting Grassy Park SAPS commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Etienne van Ede, says the dramatic scene played out in Jacaranda Avenue last Tuesday.

“The sergeant, who works for the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU), spotted the suspect in Jacaranda Avenue as he was leaving a known drug outlet,” he says.

“When approached by the officer, he lifted his arms in the air, beckoning the officer to search him, saying he did not have anything on him.”

Van Ede says the skollie suddenly started to run and as the determined cop chased after him on foot, he turned around and fired a shot at the officer.

“The officer fell to the ground to prevent being hit but before he could get up, the suspect returned and stood over the officer.

“He held his firearm over the officer’s head and tried to kill him but thankfully the gun jammed.”

Realising the gun would not fire, the skollie ran into Oak Road and escaped after jumping several walls.

But his freedom would be short-lived.

Van Ede says determined colleagues launched a manhunt and over the weekend followed up information which led them to the stronghold of the Flakka Boys gang in Retreat.

“When questioned, the 43-year-old suspect admitted to the shooting and he was arrested. He told officers he frequently bought drugs at that outlet.

“He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder and an attack on police.

“The officer has been left traumatised by his incident which happened just weeks after he was attacked by a pit bull while chasing another suspect.”

Community Police Forum chairperson, Melvin Jonkers, says: “This shooting shows the arrogance of the gangs and the absolute disregard for the law. This sergeant is one of the best and his determination speaks for itself despite being injured or facing death he still perseveres.

“We are grateful that he was not injured and we condemn the shooting.”

