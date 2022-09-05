A Durban arms dealer accused of smokkeling guns to Cape Flats gangs has run out of money for his defence and now needs a legal aid lawyer. This was revealed in the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Anderson Padayachee, 40, travelled from Durban to attend his pre-trial hearing.

More than a year after he was gevang by the Hawks, the man accused of providing guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang told the court he can no longer afford a lawyer. Padayachee was bust in February 2021, and at the time of the arrest the Hawks said they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Joburg. Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town’s gangs.

A further 44 firearms were seized from his business. According to the charge sheet, Padayachee is charged under the Poca for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel, by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and gave false information for the issuing of certificates.