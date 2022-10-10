A Durban arms dealer accused of smokkeling guns to a Cape Flats gang now has a legal aid lawyer to represent him after he ran out of funds for his trial. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Anderson Padayachee, 40, travelled from Durban to attend another pre-trial hearing.

More than a year after he was busted by the Hawks, the boef accused of providing guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang told the court he can no longer afford a lawyer. Padayachee was gevang in February 2021. The Hawks seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg and further investigation revealed that those weapons were allegedly for Cape Town’s criminal gangs. A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process.

Padayachee is charged under the Poca for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. He also allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates. He is also being charged with at least eight murders on the Cape Flats.