The defence lawyer for alleged child killer, Derick Kalmeyer, has called on the Western Cape High Court to acquit his client claiming the state’s case is “flimsy” and “half-baked”. This emerged on Thursday as the state closed its case.

A large group of residents travelled all the way from Vredenburg to express their outrage at the murders of little siblings Faith and Conray Adams. OUTRAGE: Lydia, centre, with kwaad Vredenburg residents. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers According to the state’s case, the 54-year-old brutally stabbed three-year-old Faith to death. He also allegedly slashed 18-month-old Conray before throwing him through a window.

Kalmeyer faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Siblings Faith and Conray Adams Addressing the judge on Thursday, defence advocate Bash Sibda called for Kalmeyer to be acquitted on all charges saying the state had insufficient evidence to prove that he murdered the children. Sibda said witness testimony proved that the scene was chaotic and that the police officers were unable to announce themselves.

He said Kalmeyer feared for his life and had not resisted arrest. However, State Advocate Bulelo Mkoti disagreed and said the officer was dressed in full uniform and that Kalmeyer was well aware that he was being arrested. Sibda then called for Kalmeyer to be acquitted on the murder charges, saying the state had relied on circumstantial evidence and highlighted the alleged presence of two other men on the property at the time.

‘FLIMSY’: Defence Bash Sibda. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Sibda says: “I submit that the state has relied on circumstantial evidence. I submit that the flimsiness of the state’s case not does provide enough evidence for a conviction. It’s a half-baked case.” Mkoti objected to the acquittal, saying the state presented evidence from two witnesses who corroborated that Kalmeyer was carrying a metal object and was the aggressor, causing them to flee the shack. He further highlighted that Kalmeyer was the only adult left inside the shack with the little siblings.