A Lansdowne man has been found guilty of brutally attacking the dog of a homeless man by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Nearly two years after the vicious knife attack, suspect Vicky Solomons was sentenced to a R10 000 fine or 10 months in jail.

At the time, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA revealed that the 70-year-old oupa was left devastated after Solomons attacked the animal in a fit of rage. The dog had to be humanely euthanased because of the severity of her injuries. LOYAL COMPANION: Meira. Picture supplied SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini says the dog’s owner was distraught at the time.

More on this Man appears in court for viciously stabbing hondjie

“It was the first time I had seen an old man crying like that. The dog, Meira, had been his loyal companion – she was everything to him. “I want to say thank you to the Wynberg Court for giving this man a sense of justice.” Meira, a collie crossbreed, had been sitting with her owner under the Imam Haroon Road bridge when they were approached by Solomons.