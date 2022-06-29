A Lansdowne man has been found guilty of brutally attacking the dog of a homeless man by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.
Nearly two years after the vicious knife attack, suspect Vicky Solomons was sentenced to a R10 000 fine or 10 months in jail.
At the time, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA revealed that the 70-year-old oupa was left devastated after Solomons attacked the animal in a fit of rage.
The dog had to be humanely euthanased because of the severity of her injuries.
SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini says the dog’s owner was distraught at the time.
“It was the first time I had seen an old man crying like that. The dog, Meira, had been his loyal companion – she was everything to him.
“I want to say thank you to the Wynberg Court for giving this man a sense of justice.”
Meira, a collie crossbreed, had been sitting with her owner under the Imam Haroon Road bridge when they were approached by Solomons.
“Apparently Solomons had been involved in a fight elsewhere, and took out his anger and frustration on the dog. He kicked and stabbed Meira – and even though the knife got stuck in her back, he still removed it, lifting her off the ground,” says Mini.
SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse added that the organisation was grateful to the Lansdowne SAPS for working with the SPCA on this case.
“Despite being homeless and vulnerable, Meira’s owner took a brave stand by testifying in court. The sentence sends out a clear message that violence against animals is as unacceptable as it is against people.”