A family is demanding answers after a woman was killed at the weekend. The Gugulethu mom, Nontsomi Mdodana, 29, was last seen allegedly being assaulted by her 39-year-old boyfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her mother Lindelwa says her daughter was in an abusive relationship and every time her man hit her, she would send a text to her. “Around 4am that morning she sent me a Please Call Me but I missed it and around 8.30am, someone came to tell me that something happened to my daughter. “I went to the boyfriend’s home and his parents told me she died of natural causes,” Lindelwa tells the Daily Voice.

DISTRAUGHT: Mom Lindelwa says daughter was abused. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “When I got to the room where she was sleeping, I saw she was still nicely tucked in bed, she looked like she had been washed.” The distraught mom says when she removed the blankets Nontsomi only had her pants on. “Why would she only take the top off and put on jeans while she is sleeping with her boyfriend?

“Her face was swollen and bruised, and when her father opened her mouth, blood poured out. “And I am expected to believe that my child died of natural causes when that man was seen assaulting my child? “He even used bricks to beat her up.

“The police only came to take the statement, no one investigated the scene. “I know that she was killed and the murderer has not yet been arrested.” When the Daily Voice asked the boyfriend about these allegations, he said that he was too traumatised to speak about the incident.