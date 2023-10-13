A group of skollies from Gugulethu got a helse pak after they were allegedly caught in the act of raping a girl and trying to extort money from residents. A video of the beating which circulated in WhatsApp crime groups shows the four teenagers being beaten with sticks and batons by kwaad mense.

One boy is naked from the waist down and his face covered in blood, while another cries for help. “You will never rape our children again. Why did you rape our children? Speak properly. Are you still lying to us?” a woman can be heard screaming. It’s alleged that one of the suspects raped a girl from NY 6. A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says the boys demanded money from a Zimbabwean family.

“The bigger guys send them because they are under 18. They demanded money from the people, and if they don’t get money then they take your TV or whatever,” she said. “After they did those things, they raped a child in front of another house. “They are known by the community because they are staying in that area. I also heard that they demanded money from the fruit and veg sellers.”