A Cape Town mom is at her wits’ end after her daughter, living with albinism, was kicked out of the classroom because of her hair colour. She was called into Fezeka High School in Gugulethu on Tuesday to address the situation.

The mom explains that the 14-year-old didn’t want to go to school alone on Monday, fearing being taunted by the teachers. She says: “My child is extremely unhappy at school, she started there from Grade 6 and now she is in Grade 9. “She told me on Monday that the teacher said all the learners must take off braids which are not black.

“Her natural colour is blonde or gold, and so she uses blonde fibre. When she went to school, she asked me to accompany her because she knew the teachers would question the colour of her braids.” She said she was shocked because the teachers could see that she has blonde hair and she had been in that school for more than a year. The mom says: “An albino can’t use a brown or black, they would clash. On Tuesday, I was summoned to the school, after they barred my child from going into her classroom because she had the blonde braids.

"I went to the school and met with the principal, my daughter was sitting with him. “He said he could see that their hair colour matched her eyebrows. And that he would speak to the teachers and other children to not dye or get braids like my daughter’s.” She expressed concern that her daughter is feeling suicidal due to the discrimination related to her hair colour.

The mom adds: “My daughter was so hurt that she said she’d rather die or drop out of school than bear this pain. “I’ve always told my child that she must fight back when people talk about her albinism because I’m not always going to be around. “I didn’t ask for my child to be born with blonde hair.”