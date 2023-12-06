A Fidelity ADT guard was killed during a cash-in-transit heist in Dunoon on Monday while carrying an empty money bag. According to a Daily Voice source, cops were called to The Stables Shopping Centre shortly after 12pm when gunshots were heard inside the centre that left the guard dead and two others injured.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, says the officer was attacked while leaving the store with an empty bag and his partner was ambushed as he tried to assist. SCENE: Fidelity ADT collection at The Sables Shopping Centre. Picture: Leon Knipe Bartmann explains: “While one of our officers entered a retail outlet to collect cash, the other crewman was stationed outside to protect the site. “The officer was not able to access the cash and left the premises with an empty bag. While he was returning to the Fidelity Armed vehicle, a suspect tried to attack him from behind.

“The outside officer witnessed the incident and attempted to draw his handgun but was attacked by another suspect who managed to grab his firearm and shoot the [first] officer on his left side.” Bartmann says it appears that the bullet penetrated his heart and exited his chest, getting lodged in his bulletproof vest at the back. He says as the crewman dropped the bag and ran for cover, the suspects snatched the empty money bag and fired several random shots recklessly into the air and crowd.

SCENE: Fidelity ADT collection at The Sables Shopping Centre. Bartmann says: “We confirm a lady at a nearby bank was shot in the leg and another patron was also shot in the leg, either directly or by stray bullet. Our officer unfortunately passed away at the scene. “This type of reckless crime is totally unacceptable. It appears that the suspects were opportunistic thieves and not organised CIT [cash-in-transit] suspects. “Their actions were extremely dangerous, particularly considering the money bag was empty.”

He confirms that two suspects believed to have been part of the attack were nabbed by SAPS but later released “as the money bag was empty”. Bartmann says: “SAPS confirm they have found the empty money bag in the township, which is in their care for forensic testing. “Fortunately, no other injuries were sustained by our driver and crewman but our condolences go to the family and colleagues of our deceased officer as well as the bystanders that were hurt in the incident.”