Police have launched a manhunt after a security guard was shot and injured during a botched cash van heist in Du Noon.

The SBV employee and his colleague were collecting money from an ATM at the Shoprite Centre yesterday morning when a black Mercedes-Benz rammed into their armoured van.

Videos of the wild shootout between the robbers and the guards went viral yesterday.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirms the incident took place at about 7.50am near Table View.

“According to a report from the scene, the cash van was attacked by a group of unknown males near an ATM near Shoprite Park.

“The group of suspects who were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW opened fire on the cash van with the security officials inside after the driver of the cash van rammed into the Mercedes.

“The armed men fled the scene empty-handed and also abandoned the Mercedes-Benz.”

She says the car was reported stolen in Khayelitsha.

SBV Services Group CEO Mark Barrett has confirmed the attack: “One of SBV’s employees was injured during the attack and is in a stable condition.

PROUD: SBV CEO Mark Barrett

“We are extremely proud of the quick and evasive action taken by our Cash In Transit team in this unsuccessful attack, and we wish our injured staff member a safe and speedy recovery,” he said..

“Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues. We cannot comment further as an investigation is underway and we are cooperating with the SAPS as they investigate.

“I would like to commend the team for their bravery while defending this attack and reiterate that SBV will not tolerate any attacks that place our employee’s lives at risk.”

