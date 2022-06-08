Staff at Access Park have described how three skelms brazenly looted a store in Kenilworth on Monday. While the goods have been recovered, the suspects are still on the run.

A 28-year-old male employee told the Daily Voice that the men walked into the Under Armour shop just after noon, and one suddenly started grabbing items of expensive clothing off the racks and ran out of the store, while another took takkies. “There were about three guys that walked in and they did not look suspicious or anything, but then they just started grabbing stuff and ran out of the shop,” he says. CASUAL: One of three skelms caught on the store’s CCTV footage. Image supplied “The one guy had on a yellow sweater and while he was running out, the other guys took stuff and ran away.

“It was mad because we had three brasse all running away at the same time and we did not know where to look.” He says security guards and staff from other shops said they saw the skelms get into a white Toyota Yaris in the parking area and speed off. “The guys got away and we called the police and after a while, so after 3pm, they (police) came back to say they got some of the stuff back but the guys got away.

“I think the guys dropped some stuff as they were getting in the car because why would they throw it out?” TARGETED: Trio looted Under Armour sports store on Monday When the Daily Voice asked for the specific items that were stolen, a manager at the store, who did not want to be named, said they were still counting the stock but were confident that most of the stolen goods were recovered. The employee added: “I heard the guys were also seen at the Adidas shop here close by but they did not take anything from them.