The United Public Safety Front has raised concerns about the spate of kidnappings of foreign nationals after a Bangladeshi shopkeeper was abducted in Kensington in the latest incident on Wednesday night. Cops say four robbers who took Abdul Khalak, 38, went into the store and posed as shoppers.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “According to reports, four unknown armed males entered a local shop in 6th Avenue in Kensington on Wednesday at around 8.30pm, pretending to be customers. “Once inside, they threatened the victim, a 38-year-old male. “After taking cash from the cash register, the suspects took the victim outside and forced him into their vehicle and fled the scene with the victim and are yet to be arrested.

“No shots were fired on the scene and no one sustained any injuries. Kensington Police are investigating a case of business robbery and kidnapping.” Regional Coordinator Imraahn Mukaddam says the targeting of foreign businessmen is becoming a serious problem. ALARMED: Imraahn Mukaddam File photo: David Ritchie “With up to three kidnappings a week, the local Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Chinese communities are living in fear every day of their lives, praying that they won’t be next,” he says.

“The United Public Safety Front has taken a strong position on this matter and are demanding that the police allocate more resources to address this problem. “We believe that more can and should be done but there is a lack of political will and only high profile cases like Shireen Essop and the Moti Brothers are prioritised. “It is as though the lives of business people who originate from Asia have less value. Many of these people are South African citizens and have made South Africa their home but they believe they are not being given their constitutional rights to safety and to operate their businesses.”