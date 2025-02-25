SCOTTSDENE Sports Ground users claim they have been fighting with the City of Cape Town since 2018 to have the sports ground maintained for the various sporting codes. Chairperson of the Municipal Facility Management Committee, Wilfred Nolan, said that they have been struggling with a water supply to the field since 2018 and are still experiencing breakages with the water pump.

Scottsdene sports ground uitgedroog Picture supplied A frustrated Nolan says: “We had a meeting with members of the City of Cape Town in 2019 and asked them why the facility is not being maintained and their response was they are having problems with the pump from the treatment plant to the facility.” “According to them, they have to source parts from overseas. Since then every year the pump keeps on breaking and from November to February, there is no water at the facility. “Other than the water issue, our concern is the maintenance of the facility.”

CONCERN: Wilfried Nolan He said that the rugby club, cricket, soccer and two netball teams use the facility and took it upon themselves to remove the weeds and try to clear the field. Other issues include vandalism because the fence and roof is broken and despite years of complaining there has been no resolution. Nolan adds: “We are disappointed in the condition of this facility which is supposed to assist the community, youth and affiliated sports codes of the area.

“Three weeks ago, the grass was so dry it caught fire and we are not getting any support from the city.” The City of Cape Town say that the City’s Recreation and Parks Department is aware, and acknowledges that there are maintenance challenges at this specific facility. In a statement, the department says: “The challenges are mainly related to water and the availability of tenders.