In the spirit of Christmas and giving back, staff at Groote Schuur Hospital brought smiles to their patients’ faces on Wednesday. The hospital distributed grocery hampers to as many as 800 inpatients.

According to the facility’s director of nursing, , the staff are trying to make it an extra special time for the invalid during the festive season. “It cost a lot of money, however, it’s worth it,” he explains. “We’re spoiling our patients who are very, very sick.”

Aghmat says the initiative comes at a perfect time as many patients are away from their families during the holidays. CHRISTMAS GIFT: Staff at Groote Schuur Hospital brought smiles to some patients' faces on Wednesday “Patients who are at Groote Schuur are the sickest of the sick in the country. They are away from their families. A lot of them will be in hospital during Christmas. “These packages are just for them to feel special because a lot of them are struggling,” Mohamed adds.

The Kersfees pakkies contain several items including a toothbrush, soap, some sweets and other food products. Wilma Diergaardt, a 50-year-old patient who recently had a cancerous tumour removed, says it’s a very beautiful gesture from the hospital, especially during the Christmas vakansie. “Dit is n mooi gebaar. I can’t thank the hospital enough for all their efforts. It’s an honour for us as patients to have people [hospital staff] that reach out to their patients,” the aunty adds.

Riyana Peterson, 50, from Retreat tells the Daily Voice that this was a rare stay for her in hospital, but the hampers brightened up her mood. BRIGHTER: Riyana Peterson. Picture: Byron Lukas “It’s very overwhelming, it’s something good. Stuff like this makes it better,” she says. Besides the wonderful hampers being distributed to the patients, Springbok and Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat was also there to spread the holiday cheer in the wards.