A dom drug mert who challenged Grassy Park cops has made his first appearance in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after being gevang selling cough syrup to laaities. Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says the ou’s groot bek landed him in the selle after he openly bragged that cops couldn’t find his drugs.

He says the 42-year-old, who had been busted before for drug dealing, rekked his bek among skollies that he cannot be caught, so cops obtained a search warrant and raided his New Horizons home on Friday. ILLEGAL GOODS: Dwelms and cough syrup seized “The community knows we are hitting all the drug merts every day and last week, I received a message to say that this guy has been bragging we can’t find his drugs,” says Laing. “We searched his home several times and he was arrested before, but was granted bail.

“In the message I was told he is getting brazen and openly meets with dik dinge of the Six Bobs gang. He was even overheard bragging that police cannot find his drugs and causing havoc in the community.” Cops returned on Friday and bust him with Stilpane cough syrup which is being sold to schoolchildren. “He had four bottles of this syrup and 42 bankies of dagga and will go to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on drug dealing charges.