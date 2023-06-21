Not even the dead have been spared the recent flooding in the Western Cape. The City of Cape Town warned that the consistent rainfall in recent weeks has affected water table levels at several cemeteries, which could impact operations in the short term.

“I think we can all agree that this has been a very wet start to winter, and the impacts have been felt all around,” said Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross. “Unfortunately, our cemeteries are not exempt, and we are working to manage the situation as best as possible. “The Recreation and Parks Department has implemented mitigation measures, and the City appreciates the understanding and cooperation of families, mourners and undertakers during this time.”

Undertakers and bereaved families are advised to: Be aware that there might be a need to prepare shallower graves, depending on water table levels at a particular cemetery. This will limit the opportunity to bury a second coffin in the same private grave. Parking, roads and pathways might be unusually flooded, or slippery, and the public is advised to exercise extreme caution and non-slip shoes to avoid slipping.

Arrive timeously at the burial and do not exceed the 30-minute time slot so as to alleviate parking congestion. Exercise caution when carrying coffins and avoid standing too close to open graves. Consider weekday burials to reduce overcrowding of cemeteries on weekends.