A grieving Gugulethu woman has grave concerns after she paid R10 000 for the upgrade of her mother and grandfather’s tombstones, but two years later nothing has been done. It is nearly two years since Nonkhokhele Ngcula paid M&Y Tombstones and Granite the money.

“I was told the work will be done and up until now the work had not been done,” Ngcula told the Weekend Argus. She said one of the toughest parts was being ignored despite making several complaints. Fed up, she finally went to the company’s offices in June last year to try to get a refund but, she said, she was still waiting for her money.

“They don’t respect their work and don’t care. I even spoke with the manager [Janine]. She was not helpful at all. Instead, she was very rude and unprofessional,” she said. Two other customers have similar complaints of poor service. Beauty Dwangu said that in December, she paid M&Y Tombstone & Granite Works R19 500 for two tombstones, one for her late husband and the other for his brother. But it was already February and the tombstones had not been produced.