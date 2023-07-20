In a bid to bring about positive change in their precinct, Grassy Park SAPS is calling on all role players and organisations from the surrounding communities to join a meeting on Saturday to find solutions to the current “moral decay of society”.
Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says they are concerned about the well-being of society at large and calls on religious leaders, school principals and CBO’s to join him for a workshop to address topics such as teenage pregnancies, drug abuse, gangsterism, the youth and social media addiction and much more.
“We are inviting people who can make a difference in the lives of the children.
“Our main focus is to get these people together because in all our churches and mosques, we are preaching out of the Qur’an and Bible but are we really addressing the real issue in the community?” asks Laing.
They will also talk about what to do when you become a victim of sexual offences and how important it is for children to attend school.
“These role players see the majority of the community, so we want to empower them to deal with a community member that comes to them for advice and assistance and they will be able to speak from a knowledgeable point. We cannot have a generation that is falling apart,” says Laing.
The workshop will be held on Saturday at 10am at Fairview Primary School and guest speakers include a criminologist, a social media specialist, and an expert on teen pregnancy.