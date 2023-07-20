In a bid to bring about positive change in their precinct, Grassy Park SAPS is calling on all role players and organisations from the surrounding communities to join a meeting on Saturday to find solutions to the current “moral decay of society”. Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says they are concerned about the well-being of society at large and calls on religious leaders, school principals and CBO’s to join him for a workshop to address topics such as teenage pregnancies, drug abuse, gangsterism, the youth and social media addiction and much more.

“We are inviting people who can make a difference in the lives of the children. “Our main focus is to get these people together because in all our churches and mosques, we are preaching out of the Qur’an and Bible but are we really addressing the real issue in the community?” asks Laing. INVITE: SAPS meeting They will also talk about what to do when you become a victim of sexual offences and how important it is for children to attend school.