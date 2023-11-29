Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explains the Civic Pride Awards aims to foster a spirit of pride in Cape Town, and to recognise and celebrate those who are making a difference.

Hill-Lewis says: “Civic pride can relate to the simple act of cleaning up litter, or any effort towards making Cape Town, and your community, a better place for all to live.”

He adds that Grassdale High School learners were recognised for their anti-bullying campaign, which included a box to anonymously report incidents.

RECOGNITION: Hill-Lewis

Hill-Lewis says: “Learners also ran an outreach programme aimed at ensuring fellow classmates in need received a hearty meal without judgement. Congratulations to these learners for doing their city proud.”