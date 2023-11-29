Grassdale High School learners received the prestigious Mayor’s Civic Pride Award for fostering civic responsibility and community development.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explains the Civic Pride Awards aims to foster a spirit of pride in Cape Town, and to recognise and celebrate those who are making a difference.
Hill-Lewis says: “Civic pride can relate to the simple act of cleaning up litter, or any effort towards making Cape Town, and your community, a better place for all to live.”
He adds that Grassdale High School learners were recognised for their anti-bullying campaign, which included a box to anonymously report incidents.
Hill-Lewis says: “Learners also ran an outreach programme aimed at ensuring fellow classmates in need received a hearty meal without judgement. Congratulations to these learners for doing their city proud.”
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) also commended the learners on their commitment to making a positive change and added that they are very proud of the Representative Council of Learners (RCL).
WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said in addition, the Grassy Park school also collected toiletries and hygiene products for a children’s home. Merton says: “The RCL is an important structure for building the capacity of learners and developing youth leadership skills at schools.
“We commend Grassdale High School for guiding and nurturing the learners and providing a supportive environment for them to develop their leadership skills.”
Ward Councillor Donovan Nelson handed over the award to the RCL, and described their contribution as a beacon of civic engagement and community service in Ward 65.
Nelson says: “Let this serve as an inspiration for all to actively participate in civic activities.”